500 turned back from Queensland since border closed

QUEENSLAND is continuing to stare down COVID-19, but scores of potentially infectious Sydneysiders are still trying to enter the state almost a week after the border was slammed shut on them.

The Sunshine State yesterday marked 102 days of zero community transmissions of coronavirus, recording just one case in hotel quarantine.

But five days after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared Greater Sydney a hotspot following the virus outbreak on the city's northern beaches, hundreds of Harbour City residents are still attempting to cross the border - and being turned back in droves.

About 500 Greater Sydney residents and returning Queenslanders have been refused entry to the state since the border closed on Tuesday, including another 63 people turned back on Saturday.

"It appears people are still not heeding the message," Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

"If you've been in the Greater Sydney area in the last 14 days, or you're unable to prove to our satisfaction that you are complying with the chief health officer's direction, you cannot enter Queensland via road ... We know that it's been a difficult time for people - there's been a lot of inconvenience, a lot of delays, (but) the border closure has contributed to a much safer Queensland. We've had more than 100 days without community transmission which is an outstanding result."

Superintendent Wheeler said COVID-19 did not recognise Christmas.

"It's still here, we're seeing tragic things unfolding around the world," he said. "We're seeing those outbreaks in NSW which is why we've had to do that hard border closure ... This is difficult and we've been going at this all year.

"But we've got to keep going until there's a safe and effective vaccine, widely administered across our state - and that could be some time away."

Superintendent Wheeler said he hoped to open a fourth Gold Coast border checkpoint, on Miles St at Coolangatta, by the New Year to ease delays.