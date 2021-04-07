Sylvia and Pete welcome second child

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Jeffreys, 34, announced the happy news on Instagram this morning, revealing the pair had named him Henry.

"Henry. Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four," Jeffreys wrote. "His proud parents couldn't be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around."

Jeffreys didn't disclose the exact date she gave birth to Henry.

The couple's first child, Oscar, was born in January last year. They announced in October they were expecting their second.

Jeffreys and Stefanovic celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary last week.

They began dating in 2013 after meeting on set of Channel 9's breakfast show, and were engaged in 2016 while on holiday in France.

They were married in Kangaroo Valley in NSW in April 2017

In October last year, Jeffreys revealed she had conceived Oscar through IVF.

Speaking about her difficult fertility journey on Today Extra, the television personality struggled to fight back tears, prompting co-host David Campbell to reach over and comfort her with an affectionate pat on the hand.

The duo were interviewing mother Brooke Campbell about IVF treatment, specifically the decision of what to do with leftover embryos once a family no longer wants to use them.

An emotional Sylvia, clearly on the verge of tears as she spoke, said: "Brooke, I know from my personal experience with IVF that so much goes into having a successful embryo."

She went on: "Having something sitting there that gives you the opportunity to make life for your family. How are you and your husband coping?"

Moments later, Sylvia continued: "It's such a fascinating topic, and Brooke obviously something so raw for you right now, so thank you very much for sharing.

"The silver lining in having unused embryos is that you've had your miracles. You've had your babies. So that's the beautiful part of it," she added, still teary.

It was the first time Sylvia has commented publicly on her and husband Peter's struggles getting pregnant.

