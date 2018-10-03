Red Symons rocked by son’s death

Red Symons has been dealt a blow with the overnight death of his son Samuel. Picture: David Caird

Red Symons has been dealt a blow with the overnight death of his son Samuel. Picture: David Caird

RED Symons has been dealt a blow with the overnight death of his son Samuel.

Samuel, 27, had recently been receiving treatment after the recurrence of an aggressive brain tumour, diagnosed when he was four.

"It is with the deepest sadness Red announces the passing of his beautiful son Samuel Symons," a statement from 3AW said.

Red Symons has been dealt a blow with the overnight death of his son Samuel. Picture: David Caird

"Samuel passed away peacefully overnight surrounded by his family. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Red and his family at this very sad and difficult time."

In June, Symons told the Herald Sun that Samuel had received some good news after undergoing further treatment for the tumour.

"The result has been good," Symons said. "However the simple truth is, and anyone who has cancer knows this, it never really goes away."

Samuel's death continues a horror time for Symons who spent time recovering from a brain injury after a life-threatening fall in July last year.

Symons was walking home from the supermarket when he experienced a sudden lack of consciousness and hit his head on the pavement.

Last November, Symons was dumped as host of ABC Melbourne's breakfast radio show after more than 15 years.

Symons also sold his Fitzroy North family home after he and wife Elly separated.

One recent positive came in June when it was announced that Symons' was joining 3AW as a regular on the Neil Mitchell program.

Symons has recently been spending time with doctor and author Karen Hitchcock.

"We are very dear friends," Symons told the Herald Sun. "We are both going through significant changes in our lives, he in her way and me in mine. We enjoy our company together in this moment."