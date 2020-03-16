Sympathies and checks after Noosa virus death

The coronavirus is creating major concerns in Noosa and beyond.

QUEENSLAND Health has assured Noosa Council it has a team tracing those who may have come into recent contact with a 77-year-old local woman who has died of coronavirus.

“Our deepest sympathies are with her family following their loss,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

“It appears at this stage she may have contracted the virus from someone who was visiting from overseas.

“The woman subsequently travelled to Sydney where she died in a hospital.

“That is all the information we have currently. Although this appears to be the first death of a Queenslander from coronavirus, it is important that residents do not panic,” he said.

The mayor said Queensland Health, who is the lead agency in this pandemic, advise people to keep going about their ordinary business at this stage.”

Cr Wellington said Noosa Council was taking extra precautionary measures to reduce the COVID-19 risk to residents and visitors at council-owned facilities.

“We are increasing cleaning measures at all of our public council buildings including public toilets,” he said.

Noosa’s COVID-19 Management Plan in place is designed so essential services like

garbage collection can continue despite adverse impacts from mass illness.

“We are also fortunate that we keep all of our ICT services in the cloud so we can provide support to our community even if our staff need to work from home in the coming weeks. We are well prepared.

“At this stage, all of our community facilities such as libraries, Noosa Aquatic Centre, Noosa Leisure Centre and The J remain open in accordance with the latest advice from Queensland Health. If that changes, we will let everyone know,” he said.

“We are also working closely with other agencies such as Vinnies, Red Cross and the Salvos to provide direct support and information to those in our community who may need help.

Further information about coronavirus can be found on the Queensland Health website, or residents can follow the links from Council’s website.

Mayoral candidate Clare Stewart said: “Clearly, state and federal agencies need support and input from local councils.

“It is imperative that the Noosa Shire Council interact with and take advice from all necessary and relevant agencies regarding coronavirus,” she said.

“I appreciate that it is a busy time with the upcoming election but the reality is, this is above politics and real practical and compassionate leadership is needed now from the council and everyone needs to help,” Ms Stewart said.