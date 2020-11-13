Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
News

Syndicate distributed ‘military grade’ weapons, court told

Aisling Brennan
12th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 13th Nov 2020 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BALLINA man allegedly involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate has had his charges certified before the court.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland and Victoria.

Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate's illegal network.

The matter has now been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a case conference between the two legal parties has been set for early December.

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on January 27.

More Stories

Show More
ballina crime crime syndicate lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Angry, frustrated’: Former members confront new Noosa gym

        Premium Content ‘Angry, frustrated’: Former members confront new Noosa gym

        Business A new Noosa fitness centre has had to deal with “frustrated” gym members before they even opened the doors.

        Coast festival breaks sales records, prompting second show

        Premium Content Coast festival breaks sales records, prompting second show

        Entertainment Sunshine Coast music lovers were left disappointed when festival tickets sold out...

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes

        Council hunts staff as project pressure rises

        Premium Content Council hunts staff as project pressure rises

        News Noosa Council wants a progress update on 43 infrastructure projects in the light of...