T20 World Cup fever hits Noosa for six

NOOSA is to play host to some of the world’s best female cricketers early in the lead-in to “big dance” - the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup starting February 21.

The Pakistan and West Indies women’s cricket teams will go head-to-head in a series of T20 practice matches at the Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club at Read Park, Tewantin.

The ground will also be their training venue prior to the World Cup.

Sports development officer, Amanda Tie said Noosa Council and the Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club had worked closely with the Pakistan and West Indies Cricket Boards for months to bring the elite teams here.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for cricket fans and all supporters of women’s sport to see world-class teams playing local, especially as these are the only T20 World Cup games scheduled in Queensland,” Ms Tie said.

“The players will be out and about the shire soaking up all things Noosa and engaging with the community through the luncheon and a range of clinics and training session.

“The achievements, particularly of the Pakistan women to achieve elite athlete status is a phenomenal story given that it is illegal for women to run in public in Pakistan.

“Their stories of overcoming adversity to reach their sporting goals is nothing short of inspirational,” she said.

Part of the coaching staff includes West Indian cricket legend Gus Logi, Courtney Walsh and Pakistani cricket veteran Iqbal Imam.

“There will be a series of free clinics and workshops for kids and families, plus the three matches will produce some extraordinary world-class cricket right here at the Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club for all to see up close,” Ms Tie said.

Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club president Brett Lea said the big name cricketers will bring in the crowds.

“This is a first for Noosa and our club. To have international, world-class T20 cricketers play live at our venue here in Noosa is just incredible and a big win for our region.

“We expect crowds from all over southeast Queensland to these matches. The local community and cricket enthusiasts alike should embrace the opportunity, bring their chairs and blankets and head down to see these elite athletes live in action,” he said.

It all kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday February 5 with Queensland Cricket providing free kids cricket clinics alongside the players, at Read Park in Tewantin.

The two teams then take to the crease on Friday, February 7 for the first of three, T20 sanctioned matches.

Sunday February 9 from 1pm will be the second T20 match coupled with a family day with the Master Blasters cstarting at 9am

Brisbane Heat and Queensland Cricket will provide pre-game activities from 11am with the match scheduled to start at 1pm. Carparking will be available at the Noosa District Sports Complex.

The third game is scheduled for Tuesday February 11 from 10am.

The international T20 players will attend a Regional Women’s Cricket lunch at Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort on Saturday, February 8. This is the only non-free event available to the public.

Tickets for the lunch are available at https://cricketlunch2020.eventbrite.com.au all other activities are free and no pre-booking is required.