Tabling up rich autumn harvest at Doonan school

A TABLE groaning with goodness, some of it home grown and all of it given with a love of sharing, has crowned the Noosa Pengari Steiner School Autumn Festival.

This end-of-term a celebration of abundance to ward off the hunger of barren winters, is celebrated with gratitude by the school as a blessing of its harvest bounty.

For the third year running Pengari have shared with local charity OzHarvest who distributes the food to the needy.

OzHarvest coordinator Michele Lipner and her volunteers on Friday collected the loads of fresh sustenance with the children.

"Last year alone we were able to donate over 100kg of fresh fruit and vegetables to local charities, schools and community centres,” she said.

"That looks to me like more than a 100.

"Through the generosity of Noosa Pengari, we expect that we will be able to donate what will be the equivalent of about 300 meals to community members doing it rough. We feel very blessed.”

OzHarvest in this region collects about 10,000 kg of fruit and veg every month.

"I keep getting told the demand goes up, not down so the more we can get the better it is.”

School principal Francis Klugman said: "This is a great way for Noosa Pengari Steiner School to contribute to the local community, through our rich curriculum.

"The students have just performed the play Michael and the Dragon which is the celebration of Michaelmas,” Mr Klugman said.

St Michael's triumph over the dragon is the key element of the Michaelmas festival which celebrates inner strength and courage and includes a small feast.

"Seasonal festivals offer an important means for our students to connect with the various rhythms and systems in the natural "

"We're also bringing that together with the harvest of the autumn equinox, and so we have the harvest table out here.

"Every student makes a contribution to that.”