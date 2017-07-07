Tackling beach scourge

PICK UT UP: Take 3 Ocean ambassador Tim Silverwood with bags of rubbish collected from the beach.

PLASTIC-FREE beach campaigner Tim Silverwood will be in Noosa next Tuesday before joining Peregian Springs students on Thursday for a clean-up of our local shores to help promote Plastic Free July.

The co-founder of Take 3 for the Sea - a clean beach initiative - with the help of students will encourage locals and visitors to reduce pollution at our beaches and waterways.

Tim asks everyone to simply take three pieces of rubbish with them when they leave the beach, a waterway or public space.

But the presenter of popular ABC series War on Waste will first be at The J for a screening of A Plastic Ocean in partnership with Unitywater and Noosa Community Biosphere Association.

The documentary, described by Sir David Attenborough as "one of the most important films of our time”, exposes the immense toll on our oceans.

Tim will run a panel discussion following the free screening and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the film was a must-see for anyone interested in the state of the world's oceans.

"The more we can do to reduce our use of plastic bags and packaging, the better,” Cr Wilkie said.

"Taking a bag with us for shopping, our own cup for takeaway coffee and using a reusable drink bottle - these small things add up.”

Tim encourages everyone to get involved.

"The hard truth is that we are among the highest producers of waste per capita in the world,” he said.

"I'm excited to be visiting the region to continue the conversation and to highlight that action on plastic pollution is critically important.”

The panel will include Toby Hutcheon from Boomerang Alliance, which is active in Noosa, Mandy Botterell from EnviroCom and Aaron Horsey from the Surfrider Foundation.