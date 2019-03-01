Tadpoles help farming family

HELPING HAND: Tadpoles Cooroy raised more than $5500 for one of their families struggling through the drought.

HELPING HAND: Tadpoles Cooroy raised more than $5500 for one of their families struggling through the drought. Caitlin Zerafa

A COOROY childcare centre has spent months raising money to send to one of their families struggling through the drought.

Tadpoles Cooroy, as well as 12 centres from Sunshine Beach to Frenchville, raised more than $5500 to present to the Ussing family, whose grandparents live on 3000 acres near Tamworth.

"November of last year, one of our local families whose children attend our centre came in with some photos of their grandparents' farm,” centre manager Dani Vickery said.

"We saw these photos and were compelled to act on their behalf and do some fundraising activities.”

Events included a dress-up farm day with animals, sausage sizzles and date night for the parents where the centre babysat.

"We had donations of $500 from some families and even donations from people who don't have children here.”

The money will go to Kevina Ussing's parents. Her mother has grown up and lived in the area for 70 years.

To add extra pressure, Ms Ussing's mother broke her back in a farming accident on Tuesday and will be in hospital for a month.

"On top of everything else for that to happen is just devastating,” Ms Vickery said.

It has been a constant struggle for the family who have been hand-feeding livestock for some time.

"Because it has been summer it has been drying off all the feed and they are having trouble with water now and are living off one bore,” Ms Ussing said.

Her parents have shipped cattle and sheep from the farm to relieve pressure.

"Mum has been on the phone and she said she is so grateful and amazed that people so far away care about them. She was lost for words.”

Ms Vickery hoped the community will continue to support the Ussing family and has called on anyone who wants to make a donation to visit the centre.