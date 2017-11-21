Menu
TAFE pre-polling location works well

THE LONG WALK: entry to the pre-polling station at Tewantin's Tafe building - itself an election issue Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland staff have given the Tewantin TAFE campus a big tick.

Returning officer Colin Brown said the campus building was superior in many ways as a pre-polling station to the Christian Outreach Centre on Eumundi Noosa Rd used at previous elections.

Mr Brown said access into the polling area and exiting worked well.

"There is much more undercover space here,” he said.

Mr Brown said the awnings and covered walkways helped as there wasn't any requirement to queue unlike at the Outreach Centre.

And the atmosphere has been congenial among candidates.

Retiree Gordon Rich was handing out how-to-vote information on behalf of the LNP's Glen Elmes.

He said the atmosphere at the pre-polling station was "amicable”.

"It's far better than it was at the last poll,” Mr Rich said.

"All the candidates here have Noosa's interest at heart.”

Noosa News

