TAFE refurb under way

HIGH HOPES: MP Sandy Bolton, Noosa Community Training Centre boss Arthur Hartley, Mayor Tony Wellington and Cr Frank Pardon check plans while NCTC lads get to work on the Tewantin TAFE. INSET RIGHT: Damage in the main building . Alan Lander

WORK on refurbishing the Tewantin TAFE building is at last under way as the state-funded Skilling Queenslanders for Work program provides teams of young people some hands-on experience through Noosa Community Training Centre.

"It's especially exciting to see these people undertake a project on the TAFE site in readiness for its potential new owners, Noosa Council,” Noosa state MP Sandy Bolton said.

"Through the receipt of $484,200 to deliver two new projects under the last round of state government funding, it will assist up to 48 locals in obtaining on-the- job skills and certification.”

NCTC chief executive Arthur Hartley said nine trainees and a supervisor would undertake repairs and renovations on the dilapidated site, which has been empty for more than five years.

"We're looking at the rooms and there might be two years' work there,” Mr Hartley said. "Two of our groups will do 21 weeks each.

"We're also looking at landscape work.”

But there are hurdles, as approval and conditions for the sale of the site to council are not yet finalised - and there can be no progress on deciding its ultimate uses prior to that.

The approval will also determine what priority each building on the site is given.

Ms Bolton said there were "oodles of opportunities, whether it's a combination of training and enterprise, and there are greater parts of the site for worker or student accommodation”.

"Meantime to get started this is the logical starting point: get the structure ready, the main elements that contribute to its insecurity, so we can determine its use,” she said.

"I never want to be in this position [of site dilapidation] again; let's make sure it's a viable space for all those things the community is looking for.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said the site had suffered "a significant amount of vandalism, unfortunately”.

Vandalism inside the main offices at Tewantin Tafe centre is going to take a lot of clearing up after it has lain empty for five years. Alan Lander

"When staff assessed the rooms, it amounted to a number of hundred thousands (of dollars) to get them back to a usable state,” he said. "We're still waiting for state confirmation about the purchase offer.

"We put in a bid ... the state is not in any great rush.

"From our point of view, we would like to determine a use for it by the end of this calendar year ideally.”

"There's a significant body of work to determine the best possible use.”