TAFE SELL OFF FEAR

Peter Gardiner | 28th Jul 2017 11:02 AM
TAGGED TAFE: A sign of the Tewantin TAFE neglect.
TAGGED TAFE: A sign of the Tewantin TAFE neglect. Peter Gardiner

A POLITICAL stoush has erupted after the State Labor Government was accused of having a secret plan to sell off Noosa's abandoned Tewantin TAFE campus.

LNP Member for Noosa Glen Elmes is suspicious of the government's lack of commitment or long-term future plans for a facility facing ongoing vandalism.

Mr Elmes said Labor's intention for the TAFE site would not be made clear to the community until after the next election.

He said Labor started a review into the future of this vital piece of community infrastructure two and half years ago and completed consultation 12 months ago, "yet there is still no publicly available plan”.

"The scoping studies into what appears to be a secret sell-off plan have already cost Queensland taxpayers $1million,” Mr Elmes said.

"When you add to this the operational and maintenance costs of empty, decaying buildings, at the last count it cost $88,000 over seven months (July 2015 to January 2016) to operate and maintain the old Noosa TAFE site - that's approximately $12,600 per month.

"And for what? The site remains a home to vandals, two and half years after it was closed.”

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath, during an estimates hearing, said: "We are happy to enter into arrangements for sharing space where TAFE does not need it in the immediate future, for short-term arrangements.

"In the meantime we have said that we will continue to partner with other agencies, with private RTOs (registered training organisations), with industries and with universities,” she said.

Mr Elmes has written to the minister asking her to outline the criterion, conditions and formal processes of these arrange- ments at sites like Noosa.

Mr Elmes said the community did not want to see facilities go to waste and "they do not want to be kept in the dark and treated like idiots”.

"There will be no reduction in the number of TAFE campuses under the Palaszczuk Government. We are happy to work with the community to determine the long-term use of the Tewantin site,” Ms D'Ath said.

"The decision to close Noosa Tewantin TAFE was made under the former LNPNewman-Nicholls government... if Mr Elmes is so passionate about this campus, why did his former government close it in the first place?” she said.

The minister said she understood the Electoral Commission of Queensland would be using a portion of the campus under a short-term lease.

"The Palaszczuk Government is investing in TAFE and we have committed to rebuilding our facilities as part of a 10-year strategic training infrastructure plan. This is in stark contrast to the former LNP government, which sold off six facilities and had approved the sale of four more.”

Ms D'Ath said the LNP had no plan to reinvest in training infrastructure and it had no plan now.

"And let's not forget how they cut nearly 2000 full-time equivalent staff from TAFE. The LNP have no credibility when it comes to TAFE Queensland,” she said.

Topics:  glen elmes noosa tafe tewantin

