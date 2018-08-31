TAFE site not so 'hot' if ratepayers facing rates increase

A NOOSA Council purchase of the former Tewantin TAFE site could cost each ratepayer up to $296 over a 10-year period and spark a possible upfront general rate increase between 2 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

This rise is based on maintaining "council's current financial sustainability position”.

A report to be presented to councillors today at a special council meeting reveals a staff preference to buy the abandoned site, depending on the state's asking price, and either retain of resell what was seen as a vocational training white elephant.

The council has been sounded out by the State Government about acquiring the land and today's recommendation is to continue negotiations. The report has looked at returns from possibly leasing the buildings out.

"Assuming a conservative approach to revenue generation (i.e. lease rates of $150 square metres achieved) the potential net cost to each ratepayer ranges from $258 to $296 over the 10 year period (on average a $25-$30 investment per annum).”

Additional defect rectifications and repairs to the Cooroy-Noosa Road property for the first year would cost ratepayers about $375,000, even though a condition report found the built complex to be generally sound. Allowing for inflation, the inspection and maintenance costs required over 10 years for the facility would be around $1.9million.

"As the overall condition of the facility is considered good, condition-based renewal works of approximately $500,000 are not likely until 2023,” the council report said.

This would rise to an estimated $9million in 2028 when "fit-out and fittings, and fire and security systems would require replacement”.

"For the purposes of the investigation it was assumed that half of these costs would be smoothed into future years once actual condition is assessed,” the report said.

If the council was to retain the site a range of uses have been suggested including an aged care facility and as an expansion site for the nearby cemetery.

"It is unlikely that the site would attract any large education provider given that factors still remain relating to the TAFE failure. Based on the assessment of current available capacity for community space there appears no immediate need or pressing demand to activate the site for community group use,” the report said.

"Securing a sole tenant or a mix of commercial tenants at the site would likely be challenging given currently available commercial floor space at Tewantin, and developing opportunities in the Noosaville industrial estate and Noosa Civic.”

The site, abandoned in 2014, comprises 11.04hectares with about 1.56ha once used for the TAFE.

"The remaining 9.48hectares of land area is heavily vegetated with much of it considered to have high biodiversity environmental value,” the report said.