Take a deep breath Teewah, but keep the doors and windows closed ...
Noosa North Shore is still on tenterhooks over the how the “contained” Teewah fire will develop in the coming blustery hours.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services late morning update is at advice level.
“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.
At 10.45am a bushfire was burning near the south eastern side of Lake Cootharaba, on the western edge of the Great Sandy National Park.
“The fire is currently contained, however, smoke will continue to affect surrounding areas,” the QFES bulletin alert said.
“Firefighters are currently on scene monitoring and maintaining containment lines. Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.”
Meanwhile, the QFES was also monitoring a hinterland fire outbreak at Jimna west of Kenilworth with this 11.40am update.
A vegetation fire is burning near Kilcoy Murgon Rd and Monsildale Rd, Jimna with HQ Plantations crews are on scene monitoring the fire.
“The fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze.”
The QFES advice is:
A local fire ban remains in place in the area.
Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.
- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
- Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
- Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.
- Follow QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)
- Visit the Rural Fire Service website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map
- For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety
- For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au