Take a deep breath Teewah, but keep the doors and windows closed ...

This image was taken earlier in the week when flames threatened Teewah village.

This image was taken earlier in the week when flames threatened Teewah village.

Noosa North Shore is still on tenterhooks over the how the “contained” Teewah fire will develop in the coming blustery hours.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services late morning update is at advice level.

“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

At 10.45am a bushfire was burning near the south eastern side of Lake Cootharaba, on the western edge of the Great Sandy National Park.

“The fire is currently contained, however, smoke will continue to affect surrounding areas,” the QFES bulletin alert said.

“Firefighters are currently on scene monitoring and maintaining containment lines. Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.”

Meanwhile, the QFES was also monitoring a hinterland fire outbreak at Jimna west of Kenilworth with this 11.40am update.

A vegetation fire is burning near Kilcoy Murgon Rd and Monsildale Rd, Jimna with HQ Plantations crews are on scene monitoring the fire.

“The fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze.”

The QFES advice is:

A local fire ban remains in place in the area.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.