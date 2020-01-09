Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Take a ‘fresh look’ at Noosa’s landscapes

9th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

EUMUNDI’S first art exhibition for 2020 is almost here and promising a “fresh look” at some of the regions most picturesque locations.

A Fresh Look is the inspired artwork of local artist Don Violi and stems from his love and fascination of the local landscape.

“Through the changing colours and light on the mountains and trees that surround me, I am provided with constant inspiration for my work,” Mr Violi said.

Mr Violi moved to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne three years ago and now lives at Mt. Cooran.

The Italian born Australian has travelled extensively including Canada, Singapore and Italy where he has exhibited his art.

“In this exhibition, semi abstract elements are incorporated with more realistic ones to communicate a joy and an interaction between the viewer and the observer,” he said.

“(I am) at times more concerned with the colour of places, rather than the image or representation of a place.”

A former teacher of art and visual communication and design he also specialised in conducting workshops on Aboriginal art and spirituality and on the wider context of art and spirituality in western, eastern and primal cultures.

Mr Violi has also published many articles on these topics in professional magazines and has a chapter in Out in the Antipodes, a book of Australian and New Zealand psychology.

He speaks both Italian and English and values his cultural heritage, which also provides him with a fresh look on life.

A Fresh Look exhibition opens at Wan’din’in arts space, 73 Memorial Drive Eumundi, on Friday, January 17 at 5.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

There will be nibbles on arrival and a cash bar available. The exhibition runs until Saturday, February 15.

More details at www.discovereumundi.com/arts-space/calendar.

art exhibition dom violi eumundi
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You asked, they answered: Council nominees respond to your qu’s

        premium_icon You asked, they answered: Council nominees respond to your...

        News To help you make an informed choice on election day, we have asked our current council candidates your burning questions.

        Pomona footpaths ‘go off track’

        premium_icon Pomona footpaths ‘go off track’

        News Council candidate wants pathway extended by council to link with railway...

        Call for council to go for the Games

        premium_icon Call for council to go for the Games

        News Noosa urged to be part of Olympics bid by former Games boss who was part of the...

        ‘I’m not dumb’: Law student not defined by her disability

        premium_icon ‘I’m not dumb’: Law student not defined by her disability

        News Noosa law student says people shouldn't treat her