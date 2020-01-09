Take a ‘fresh look’ at Noosa’s landscapes

EUMUNDI’S first art exhibition for 2020 is almost here and promising a “fresh look” at some of the regions most picturesque locations.

A Fresh Look is the inspired artwork of local artist Don Violi and stems from his love and fascination of the local landscape.

“Through the changing colours and light on the mountains and trees that surround me, I am provided with constant inspiration for my work,” Mr Violi said.

Mr Violi moved to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne three years ago and now lives at Mt. Cooran.

The Italian born Australian has travelled extensively including Canada, Singapore and Italy where he has exhibited his art.

“In this exhibition, semi abstract elements are incorporated with more realistic ones to communicate a joy and an interaction between the viewer and the observer,” he said.

“(I am) at times more concerned with the colour of places, rather than the image or representation of a place.”

A former teacher of art and visual communication and design he also specialised in conducting workshops on Aboriginal art and spirituality and on the wider context of art and spirituality in western, eastern and primal cultures.

Mr Violi has also published many articles on these topics in professional magazines and has a chapter in Out in the Antipodes, a book of Australian and New Zealand psychology.

He speaks both Italian and English and values his cultural heritage, which also provides him with a fresh look on life.

A Fresh Look exhibition opens at Wan’din’in arts space, 73 Memorial Drive Eumundi, on Friday, January 17 at 5.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

There will be nibbles on arrival and a cash bar available. The exhibition runs until Saturday, February 15.

More details at www.discovereumundi.com/arts-space/calendar.