Take a music journey with Barry

LEGEND: Singer songwriter Barry Charles will play at the Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Saturday, September 28.

LEGEND: Singer songwriter Barry Charles will play at the Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Saturday, September 28.

NOOSA music legend Barry Charles will be travelling back in time to when he first arrived here on the Coast, at a special concert in Pomona.

“My life changed totally — the freedom of spirit that I discovered here in the mid 1970s was establishing itself through the surfing culture as well as the creative and artistic people that I met compared to the city lifestyle that I left in Melbourne,” he said.

“It was the start of a voyage of discovery.

“The journey for me was just beginning: I was fortunate to have contacts here on the coast through musician friends’ families and I’d heard stories that the Sunshine Coast was becoming a creative hub like none other.

“After settling in I was offered work playing at different venues around the Coast and in Hastings St such as the Green Cherry, Dooleys, Coco’s, Belmondos, also at the Royal Mail Tewantin and the Country Life Hotel in Kin Kin, and at parties where I met the locals which led to my learning to surf and leading to my writing my own songs such as Tea Tree Bay Blues.

“Love, peace and the surfing culture; a sort of counter culture was establishing itself on the Sunshine Coast with visitors from South Africa, New Zealand, California, and France among others.”

“The climate and the environment was influencing my mindset, perfect for my headspace at that time and the challenges of living with a disability, the result of having been afflicted by polio at 15 months of age.

“I also formed a band, Barry & The Rockets, performing at local halls like Tinbeerwah, Belli, pubs and clubs such as Alexandra and Noosa Surf clubs, gaining popularity with many locals as well as visitors due to our originals music capturing the ambience and the lifestyle of the coast at that time.

“On the night at Pomona’s Majestic Theatre, I will be performing some of the songs that influenced me greatly along my musical journey and including stories of my life experiences …”

Barry Charles will play the Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Saturday, September 28.