Take a stand, say 'no' to DV

ON FRIDAY, November 23 Noosa will hold its first sanctioned White Ribbon Walk to say "no” to domestic violence.

White Ribbon Day is internationally recognised on November 25 but locals are being encouraged to show their support early and participate in a 2.5 kilometre walk along Noosa River.

Noosa White Ribbon Committee spokesperson Bob Birkhead said domestic violence is a generational issue and one of the key aims of the walk will be to engage with young people.

"There is a real need to be addressed and this community walk will enable members of the Noosa community to join in the walk and to say no to domestic violence against women.” Mr Birkhead said.

"No community is immune from domestic violence ... and communities need to seek out changes in community attitudes.”

Domestic violence statistics state one women is killed every week by a husband or partner, with one in every three being exposed to some form of domestic violence. One child in four is also impacted.

"Over the past 12 months there were some 4,000 reported incidents of domestic violence on the Sunshine Coast and the incidents are causing very significant concern with the impact on families and children,” Mr Birkhead said.

Domestic or family violence can be in the form of physical, emotional, financial, sexual or cultural harassment and there are growing concerns with the impact of social media.

Noosa police officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll is a member of the local White Ribbon committee and said domestic violence cases take up a significant amount of time and resources.

"Domestic violence in the Noosa area takes up some 30 per cent of local policing time and that it is spread across all social economic groups in our community,” Snr Sgt Carroll said.

"We hope to continue to raise awareness in the community about domestic violence as it is the only way to make an inroads on the issue.”

A Vulnerable Persons Unit has been established on the Sunshine Coast to assist domestic violence victims with several officers in the Noosa area providing localised support.

Local politicians have backed the event with Mayor Tony Wellington, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien to take part.

Noosa Council and other community groups are also involved on the local committee.

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads will man a barbecue at the end of the walk with all funds raised being donated to the Sunshine Coast White Ribbon Committee.

The walk will begin 10am from Noosaville Lions Park on Gympie Terrace.