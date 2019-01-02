Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

DOG WISE: Faith Wild and a couple of her rescue dogs that she encourages people to consider adopting.

LETTING the dogs out in Noosa can be great exercise and a satisfying social connection, as long as owners know how to take the lead and ensure pets don't cause any trouble.

And that is where dog behaviour expert Faith Wild from Bark Busters comes in.

She will host the first of two community walks this Sunday at Noosaville Lions Park to help owners keep in step with social interaction between other dogs and people.

Faith said there was a good reason dogs were good for the health of their owners.

"They have been shown to reduce stress levels, reduce loneliness for people living on their own, increase physical activity for their owners as you get out of the house more to walk them and even help us make lifelong friends,” she said.

Faith said the community walks, this Sunday at 8am and again in February, were about helping creating positive relationships that worked between people and dogs.

Faith describes the outings as "a casual walk where you can pick my brains” for free advice with a coffee and relax afterwards.

"Bring your dog and a smile and meet some like minded, friendly dog people.

"Now is a great time to get social with other dog owners and pick up some great tips for socialising your dog as well,” she said.

"It is also great exercise and a great way to make new friends.”

And Faith has some handy tips for those who have received a new puppy as a Christmas gift.

"The excitement of getting a puppy can over-ride good common sense sometimes. It is very important to understand that puppies can be hard work.

"The first six months is a doozy. You have to have a lot of patience and a lot of understanding because it can get a bit messy.”

Faith said the new members of the family were just like babies and "can take a while to get it”.

New owners who work full-time need to understand new puppies need all the company you can give them, and just like a baby, can cause sleepless nights until they settle in. And puppies require a real investment not only in time, but dollars for vaccinations and proper care and attention.

"Desexing at six months is something else you will have to consider,” Faith said.

"It is a wonderful thing to bring up a puppy if you can get through that first difficult few months and if you get the right temperament for your family it will bring you so much joy and fun. Training them from a very early age is essential and will make all the difference.”

Key ingredients are gentle techniques, great food, good exercise and lots of love and care. For further info:

