Take chopper route

Ghost Air's operation manager Sue-Ellen Knox and head pilot Johanna Osbourne at the official launch of their new helicopter commuter service. Caitlin Zerafa

THE CONGESTED commute down the Bruce Highway could be a thing of the past is you have a spare $500 up your belt.

Last Thursday Ghost Air officially launched their Sunshine Coast based luxury air fleet giving customers a chance to travel between the city and Noosa in 45 minutes.

Locals were given a chance to sit in the chopper and learn about the aircraft from the company's own female head pilot.

Business operations manager Sue-Ellen Knox said as well operating high-speed commuter air services, Ghost Air offer VIP transfers within the Sunshine Coast, scenic flight experiences, fly-dine packages as well as bespoke charter services.

"Ghost Air offers a revolutionary service that enables people to fly directly to, from and around the world-famous tourist mecca and lifestyle destinations of Noosa and the Sunshine Coast,” Ms Knox said.

The service will allow passengers to enjoy a bird's eye view of the coast with direct flights to and from Noosa Servicing both Sunshine Coast and Brisbane Airport.

"We currently have one helicopter operating with a second soon to commence service. Ghost Air also has plans for an executive jet service with weekly commuter flights to Sydney and Melbourne in the future.”

Head pilot Johanna Osboure has 18 years flying experience and said she enjoys the perks of her job.

"It's an office with a beautiful view,” Ms Osbourne said.

Ghost Air's Noosa service is based at the Weyba Road AFL grounds with various flight times during the week.

A Brisbane to Noosa flight will set you back $550 per person return with scenic flights priced at $150.

For information and bookings visit their website.