TAKE COVER: Torrential downpour as storm warning issued

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast, with heavy rainfall likely to produce flash flooding in some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay areas about 2pm, saying a slow-moving storm would produce heavy rain.

Locations which may be affected include Palmwoods, Nambour, Mapleton, Kenilworth, Yandina and Eumundi.

According to the weather bureau, 60mm of rain fell in just an hour at Palmwoods this afternoon.

The Daily understands some schools have urged parents to pick up their children early to avoid the roads as the storm nears.

Earlier today, two cars became stuck in flood waters at Buderim. Both Jones Rd and Lindsay Rd were almost completely underwater after the area copped a heavy downpour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urges that people should: