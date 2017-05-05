Take the lead for Million Paws Walk

KEEN CANINE: Davie is hoping someone will adopt him in time to attend the Noosa Million Paws Walk on May 21.

PRIME your paws and get out the leads, the RSPCA Million Paws Walk is almost here.

On Sunday, May 21, hundreds of puppers, doggos and their owners will take to the Lions Park on Gympie Tce, Noosaville to raise vital money for the RSPCA.

The flagship fundraiser for the animal protection charity, the walk will have a full schedule of activities and competitions for best friends, great and small.

The famous Melony Brests is back this year, set to entertain the crowds with her hilarious charm and glamour.

Competitions include best fancy dress, plus 10 fun ring events such as dog with the longest tongue and dog most like owner, with great prizes to be won.

There will be array of stalls for the two and four-legged, including hydrobathing, pet goods, friends of the hounds, merchandise and drinks.

Plus an RSPCA plant sale and free-range meat barbecue.

Noosa RSPCA manager Nicole Cleary said the event will be a fun day out for all.

"We invite you and your pooch to join the Million Paws Walk event in Noosa,” Ms Cleary said.

"The walk will be brimming with activities, food, furry friends and more.

"It's the perfect way to spend the day and anybody can enter this unique event, so grab your lead, attach your pooch and come along.”

Nicole said she is hoping for about 800 people and 600 dogs to attend.

Kitty O'Brien, from the Noosa RSPCA, said the team is excited for the event.

"We always look forward to it,” Ms O'Brien said.

"It'll be all hands on deck that weekend. Or all paws on deck.”

Funds raised through registrations, merchandise sales and online fundraising will go towards RSPCA programs, adoption, veterinary services, campaigns and our inspectorate.

Register now at millionpawswalk.com.au and set up your fundraising page to support all creatures great and small.

RSPCA hopes to raise $645,000 nationally, so far raising $224,560 as of Wednesday.