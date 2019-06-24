Take the wrong fish and you've had your chips

EYE IN THE SKY: Drones similar to this one are being deployed by Fisheries Department patrols.

NOOSA will be one of 10 fishing surveillance hotspots for Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers to help protect our state's fisheries resources.

"By its nature, Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol field work can be hazardous and officers at times operate in difficult and often isolated environments,” Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Furner said.

"The new drones will allow officers to monitor marine habitats and fishing operations from a distance.

"Footage from these drones could be used to gather intelligence, prosecute people who break the rules and support training of the Marine Animal Rescue Team.”

The Minister said the patrols monitored compliance of more than 642,000 recreational fishers and 1700 commercial fishing licence holders.

"Protecting this resource is building a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren,” Mr Furner said.

"Our crews operate along the coast and inland, covering 7000 kilometres of coastline and hundreds of inland fishing areas.

"It's a huge task and we're always looking at more efficient, safer ways for our officers to go about their business.”