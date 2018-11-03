Taking a spin through DJ Rob's playlist

SWITCHED ON: Noosa Community Radio is hosting a massice CD sale thanks to the generosity of presenter Rob Reybroed.

STARTING today, the soundtrack of Noosa FM's longtime radio presenter Rob Reybroed, aka DJ Ridingpants, is up for sale.

Rob is retiring and has donated his entire CD collection to Noosa FM for the station's fundraising Biggest Ever Sale of music CDs.

Rob has been with the station for more than 19 years and in that time has accumulated a truly extraordinary and wide-ranging music collection.

The former Kiwi wanted to be a radio presenter since he was eleven, and his big chance came at a meeting in Noosa Music shop where an on-air volunteer provided a prime recruiting opportunity.

Rob's passion was recognised and he was invited to one of the first in-house training courses held by Noosa FM and after a training stint was on air to deliver his remarkable wide ranging taste in music.

"I did it all for love,” Rob said.

"I enjoy all music - from classic, through jazz to world music, country, rock 'n' roll and easy listening - and always with an eye to the unusual.”

As a Tewantin local, Rob's a keen photographer and also held many volunteer positions in Noosa FM Radio from management, program co-ordinator, assisting with technical development and outside broadcast.

So if you're looking for something unusual, rare or popular, or are as passionate about music as Rob, Noosa FM invites you to join the Biggest Ever Sale of music CDs.

CDs are $2 each and bulk prices are: 5 CDs for $7 ; 10 CDs for $10. Sale: Today: 2-4pm, tomorrow is a sale and sausage sizzle 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. Noosa FM is on Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads in The J building.