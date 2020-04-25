Taking Anzac Day to the street

WITH names like Freedom Place and Liberty place, Anzac Day on the street was always going to hold special significance for these Noosa neighbours.

All of them stood bound by a deep respect before the dawn for so much service and sacrifice shown by our service men and women.

They gathered outside the Sunrise Beach driveway where 2018 Premier Anzac Prize winner Jack Frey had erected his Australian flag made out of a surf rod to mark a day when the normally massive Tewantin RSL service went missing in action because of the pandemic restrictions.

Jack, who had toured the battlefield of World War one as part of his educational prize, had mustered the neighbours to gather together at a social distance for a special Anzac service which his mum Donna said was “very touching, very, very, very beautiful”.

The Freys are always among the thronging thousands at the dawn services, but this one will also be remembered for all the right reasons as a street shared a common bond.

Many have serving relatives from the distant past right through the generation, and all shared their thoughts and paid their respects.

“We all would have preferred to be a Dawn Services in the normal fashion, this was still a very touching Anzac morning service playing the RSL Queensland prepared Anzac ceremony,” Donna said.

“Our street names are Freedom Place and Liberty Place where neighbours gathered to listen to our group street service.

“There was not a dry eye. Still, very respectful … the Australian flag was held up by a fishing rod. The flag at half mast, then wound up on the line to full mast through the ceremony – very Australian.”

And there was even an unplanned special effects with sprinklers on the nature strip going off during the service.

Matt and Amelie Russell with daughters Isla and Karen.

Donna said all neighbours brought something of significance to the group shrine including teddy bears given from loved ones from war, medals and photographs, and handmade wreaths.

“When the service was over neighbours shared stories of their loved ones who went to war, some not even at enlisting age,” she said.

There were stories from relatives who represented in the Boer War, WW1 and WW2.

Among the Diggers remembered were George Spike Staggard, a Rat of Tobruk in Libya while the Russell family paid respects to family veterans Marie and Bob Russell who both served in Korea and Japan. Bob, 93, still lives at Little Mountain.

Also remembered as a good friend was champion surfboat rower Paul McCarthy, a medical officer and squadron leader who was killed in the Sea-King helicopter accident in 2005 while providing assistance in Banda Aceh after an earthquake.

The Nix Family also paid respects to Robert Nix who served in Palestine during WW2 and took part in the capture of Tobruk, before being posted to Crete and was taken prisoner by the Germans. He was later was repatriated to United Kingdom before returning to Australia after the war.