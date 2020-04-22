Taking Anzac spirit online to show respect for Diggers

Bugler Victor Flatt ready for an online rendition of The Last Post.

Bugler Victor Flatt ready for an online rendition of The Last Post.

IN THESE challenging times of coronavirus, Tracey Gilmartin and her team at the Yandina-Eumundi RSL Sub-Branch have channelled the Digger’s fighting spirit to overcome the tyranny of self-isolation which threatened this Saturday’s April 25 Anzac Day service.

The ex-Navy servicewoman and RSL president has pulled out all stops to present a virtual Anzac Day service starting 11am.

“I think that it is more important than ever that in times of challenge or adversity that we stick together as a community,” Ms Gilmartin said.

“If our small RSL sub branch can continue to support our locals to embrace this despite the current situation then the Anzac spirit remains strong and close to our hearts.

“Anzac came to stand for the positive qualities which Australians have seen their forces show in war. These qualities are generally accepted to include endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour, and mateship,” she said.

The previous on-site Anzac Day service at the cenotaph.

The president said fortunately the club has been working towards being a tech-enabled RSL and “have been building our live-stream capability”.

“This has ended up being considerably more challenging than anticipated,” Ms Gilmartin said.

“It is especially important that we honour and commemorate all those that have sacrificed and contributed to making our community what it is today.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the contribution and flexibility of our supporters and the community to accommodate this virtual Anzac Day.

“We are humbled by the grace and goodness of all involved.”

All those participating will be staying home rather than gathering together to have their important roles streamed online.

Playing his important part again will be “iconic” bugler Victor Flatt, a third generation local, who has been practising diligently for his vital blowing of The Last Post.

“Vic has been a bugler for over 45 years and has played the last post hundreds of times at services across the Sunny Coast,” Ms Gilmartin said.

There will be no mass gatherings this year for Anzac Day.

“We are excited to welcome back Melissa Isles and the DooWop Dolls for this year’s vocals. “These lovely ladies will lead us through the hymns and our national anthems with their unique style that adds to our ceremony.”

Playing their part will by the Sunshine Coast Caledonian Pipes and Drums, who are “generously volunteering their time to our service to make the event more memorable, as well as provide the lament”.

Our local youth from Yandina State School and The Yandina Scout group will be sharing their Anzac Day tributes.

Yandina-Eumundi:

8am – Flag to half mast

Music – Sunshine Coast Pipes and Drums Band

11am – Service commences with RSL Sub-Branch president Tracey Gilmartin

Anzac Requiem – Mal Gray

Prayers – Rev. Peter Hall

Reading the name of the fallen – Rev. Peter Hall

Laying of Rosemary – Community Link School Children

Anzac Day address – Guest speaker – former Special Forces Counter Terrorism Commander Ant Moorehouse

Anzac Day Tribute – presented by Yandina State School

Anzac Day tribute – presented by Youth Leadership

Hymn – Amazing Grace – Led by The DooWop Dolls

Wreath laying – Lament – Sunshine Coast Pipes and Drums Band

Read by Tracey

The Ode – Tracey G

The Last Post by Victor Flatt followed by one minute’s silence.

Rousde – Flag to full mast

NZ national anthem: God Defend New Zealand – Led by The DooWop Dolls

Australian national anthem: Advance Australia Fair – – Led by The DooWop Dolls

Dismount Catafalque Party.

Tewantin Service (live Dawn Service radio broadcast):

Tewantin-Noosa RSL run-sheet for its live radio broadcast Noosa Community Radio of Dawn Service:

0528 hrs: Commence radio broadcast Radio Host & Sub-Branch President

Mr Adel Amin

0530 hrs: Introduction to the Dawn Service Sub-Branch President

0535 hrs: Commemorating our Service Women - Mrs Tracey Gilmartin (ex-Navy)

0540 hrs: Anzac Day address Brig. David McGahey (Rtd)

0550 hrs: Thanksgiving to the fallen Rev Dr Hugh Begbie

Hymn “Abide with me”

0557 hrs: ODE – Sub-Branch President

0600 hrs: Last Post: Hugh Brennan

One minute silence

Reveille – Hugh Brennan

National Anthems of both NZ and AustraliaRadio Host

0615 hrs: Thank the listeners for being a part of the Dawn Service and invite those who would like to lay a wreath to do so during the course of the day ensuring it is not done in groups. Sub-Branch President