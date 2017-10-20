25°
News

Taking on nation for the top skills

WORKSHOP TALENT: Skills award winner Bronson Schlumpf at his special presentation.
WORKSHOP TALENT: Skills award winner Bronson Schlumpf at his special presentation. Contributed

FOR promising young "tradies” like Cooroy's Bronson Schlumpf, life is never going to be as basic as a big box store's flat-pack assembly.

The 21-year-old third-year TAFE apprentice employed by Noosaville's Gull Brothers Cabinet Makers is honing his timber-making skills with old-fashioned pride in his workmanship.

And that attention to detail and accuracy has impressed WorldSkills Australia enough to send Bronson off to the national finals of Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition in Sydney. Bronson has just taken out gold in the regional WorldSkills, with competition judge Roxley Bye impressed by the local talent on show.

Competitors were judged on demanding criteria such as the accuracy of their measuring and marking of components, how well the joints fit together, and the overall size components of the finished product.

"These competitions boost young people's confidence and career prospects, and it's terrific to see the level of local talent,” said Mr Bye.

Visit www.worldskills.org.

au/regionals.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Labor man says no to jetty bid as Elanda future on table

Labor man says no to jetty bid as Elanda future on table

Political moves feared on local application as Elanda group pressures pollies

Bearing up for Queen's baton relay

DESERVED HONOUR: Champion swimmer and Noosa Queen's Relay baton bearer Jana Clancy.

Games baton relay

IT complaints now outnumber mobile phone issues

Frank Keding despairs at the drop-outs from his NBN service at his Tewantin home/office

NBN complaints up 159%

Hotel hell: Guests trash Coast resort, owners pick up bill

HOTEL HELL: Some of the damage in the room at Noosa River Retreat.

Resort owners left $1500 out of pocket after horror guests

Local Partners