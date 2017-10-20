Taking on nation for the top skills

FOR promising young "tradies” like Cooroy's Bronson Schlumpf, life is never going to be as basic as a big box store's flat-pack assembly.

The 21-year-old third-year TAFE apprentice employed by Noosaville's Gull Brothers Cabinet Makers is honing his timber-making skills with old-fashioned pride in his workmanship.

And that attention to detail and accuracy has impressed WorldSkills Australia enough to send Bronson off to the national finals of Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition in Sydney. Bronson has just taken out gold in the regional WorldSkills, with competition judge Roxley Bye impressed by the local talent on show.

Competitors were judged on demanding criteria such as the accuracy of their measuring and marking of components, how well the joints fit together, and the overall size components of the finished product.

"These competitions boost young people's confidence and career prospects, and it's terrific to see the level of local talent,” said Mr Bye.

