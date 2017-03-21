Taking orange shine for harmony in community

AS ONE: Noosaville State School leaders are joined by Mary McMahon and Bendigo Bank's Wayne Hoens in preparation for Harmony Day.

NOOSA students will be part of the nationwide orange glow for Harmony Day today.

Noosaville State School classes will be wearing orange to celebrate cultural diversity, inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone.

The school's newly inducted leadership group for 2017 will be at the forefront of hundreds orange-flavoured students and teachers with the encouragement of principal Mary McMahon.

And the key message for the days is 'Bullying. No Way!'

"Like so many other schools, at Noosaville we celebrate our cultural diversity as being one of our greatest strengths. Our school also lives by the words that bullying and violence, in or outside of our school, are not okay at any time,” Ms McMahon said.

"That example starts with our school leaders, and I know this is a combined project they're all excited about being involved with.”

Harmony Day's potent message works in well with the school motto - 'Be the best you can be'.

"We're growing with a growing community, and our sign is great to share the many activities going on in our school,” Ms McMahon said.

"We also value our continued relationship with Wayne Hoens and Bendigo Bank. Their sponsorships already assist us greatly and our P&C Association in particular, really appreciates the support the Tewantin Community Bank provides.”

Noosaville's 2017 leaders are: Lachlan Webster and Raquel Trevail (captains) and Andre Ambici, Tiana Bourne, Willow Cannon, Ivy Cartledge, Skye Liddell and Ethan Patrick (vice captains).

Harmony Day is celebrated every year on March 21 to coincide with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

According to the ABS Census 2011 45 % of Australians were born overseas or have at least one parent who was and 85 % like multiculturalism.