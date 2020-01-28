Menu
LOAD OF RUBBISH: Taking out the Boxing Day rubbish has cost this woman her licence.
News

How taking out the rubbish landed retiree in court

Matt Collins
28th Jan 2020 11:47 AM | Updated: 2:25 PM
YOU'D think taking out the rubbish would be a good idea. But for one retiree it has cost her her licence.

Robyn Page faced Noosa Magistrates Court on January 28 with a middle range drink driving charge after jumping in her car after Boxing Day drinks.

Ms Page was pulled over for a random breath test on Mary St Noosaville after filling up her vehicle with Christmas rubbish and was then on her way to visit friends.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.126.

She pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $500, referred to SPER and her licence was suspended for three months.

