Taking the easy way to beaches with Go Noosa initiatives

FREE WAY: Noosa locals and visitors alike are keen to hop aboard the extended free holiday buses now running. Peter Gardiner

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council to make it easier to get around in our beautiful community over the summer holidays.

In the coming weeks Noosa Council's 'Go Noosa' transport project team will be highlighting the initiatives being trialled in the shire between December 15 and January 28.

The much-loved free holiday bus service has been extended to cover the entire school holidays this year, with free travel on local Translink and Sunbus bus services on six popular bus routes. This year the 064 Peregian Shuttle Service will also operate between Peregian and Noosa Heads.

The Free Holiday Buses initiative aims to provide an alternative to driving to Noosa's busiest locations by making free, easy, stress-free and convenient public transport available to all residents and visitors.

Free bus service routes

Route 626 - Tewantin to Sunrise Beach via Noosa Heads.

Route 627 - Tewantin to Sunshine Beach via Noosa Heads.

Route 628 - Noosa Parklands to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic.

Route 629 - Tewantin to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic.

Route 632 - Noosa to Cooran via Cooroy and Pomona.

Route 064 - (Additional temporary service) Peregian Beach to Noosa Heads.

Bus timetable information is available at www.translink.com.au/noosa or call 131230 any time.

The Boreen Point Flexilink service and Noosa Council Cabs services will also be free from Boxing Day to January 6. Normal booking procedures will apply.

To further help you plan your trip - and cut down on time searching for the elusive perfect car park - digital video message boards will trial the use of new technology developed specifically for the 'Go Noosa' trials to provide drivers with information on car parking availability in the Hastings Street precinct before they get into the congested area.

This will help to make a quick decision about driving into the precinct or parking in Noosa Junction and catching a free bus or walking over the hill.

For more information visit https://www.noosa.qld.

gov.au/go-noosa where you can find a full fact sheet and a list of FAQs as well as provide feedback on the 'Go Noosa' trials!

Next week: What's happening on Hastings St?