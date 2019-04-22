Taking the hardest line in Noosa coastal divide

SIGN OF CONFLICT: Seaview Tce in Sunshine Beach has already seen a couple of home owners redevelopment plans opposed by council planners an councillors over erosion fears.

A REFUSAL to allow a Sunshine Beach residential redevelopment in a coastal erosion zone could mean the same fate for scores of property owners.

That was the Noosa Council advice given to councillors, who on Thursday voted to refuse the application with Cr Incrid Jackson abstaining - knowing full well this could be challenged in the Planning and Environment Court.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson was concerned to be making a decision that has "huge impact not only be on the current applicant”, but potentially 43 lot owners around the shire who might be in the same position of not being able to replace an existing building. But Mayor Tony Wellington believes they have very little choice under council's obligations for its duty of care to property owners.

Cr Wellington said council's own coastal mapping provided the most up-to-date modelling of future scenarios and had been endorsed by the state authorities.

"This modelling certainly presents council with issues and conundrums, but fundamentally that's why we did the work,” he said.

The Mayor said if council was not going to take its own expert advice "then why the hell did we spend all this money and put enormous effort” into developing the data.

"Council has a duty of care and statutory obligation to give due consideration to coastal erosion and sea level rise scenarios,” Cr Wellington said.

"We must take a strong position based on current knowledge, not on previously approved developments. We have previously refused a similar development in a similar place.

"In that instance it was a swimming pool, not an entire house. Nevertheless we have begun down this route already of taking a reasonably consistent line towards development that encroaches past, particularly the coastal hazard line.”

Cr Wellington said it was "a thorny problem that was always going to arise”.

"This was going to come flying at council some time - here it is folks. We've begun and if we equivocate now, then we can be in trouble.”

The Mayor agreed with Cr Frank Pardon that the refusal had unfortunate ramifications for "well- meaning property owners” and that was "a great shame”.

"But we have to look after our duty of care to residents. There's no shirking from a difficult decision. I believe that this decision requires some degree of courage.”

Cr Jackson said there was still a lot of ambiguity around a Seaview Tce application to rebuild a new home in a costal hazard zone.

"There is a house there already, it is more seaward than the proposed house. If the application is refused, the old house will stay there and assumedly have a worse impact on coastal processes than a new house,” she said.

She decided to abstain from voting because "for such an important first-time decision and precedent, legal advice specific to this case was not sought, council's response to climate change coastal hazards has not yet been agreed, and alternative solutions were not considered”.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said he had empathy for the applicant who had presented coastal protection measures, but felt there was a significant development footprint left to build on.

Cr Jess Glasgow said the future generations of Noosa Council could be paying this financial cost.

Cr Brian Stockwell said coastal erosion could be catastrophic during storm events.