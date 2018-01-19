Taking the summer season walk

IT'S big, it's amazingly diverse, it's hauntingly beautiful and serene.

And it's Noosa's best-kept secret.

Noosa's own botanical gardens - nestled in eight hectares adjoining the shire's main water supply, Lake Macdonald - is a wonder of pathways and treasures.

From the foreshore walk with its many picnic and barbecue spots, to the rainforests, to the lily pond and majestic figs, to the bush chapel and groves - and the famous Greek-style Amphitheatre -the gardens are constantly changing with the seasons.

And each season, the Friends of the Noosa Botanic Gardens organise a guided walk, with the Summer Walk imminent on Sunday, January 28, from 9am.

FNBC event manager Jill Brownlee said the one-hour walk was an easy one, but "it's best to bring water, sunglasses and sun-hat, and closed-in walking shoes”.

"The walks have been taking place for the last four years, since the inception of the Friends,” Ms Brownlee said.

"It's a great way to showcase the gardens and to experience the variety of plants, trees and flowers, and hear and see the wildlife.”

Ms Brownlee encouraged those with spare time and a love of gardens to join the Friends group as volunteers - and perhaps train as guides.

"As well as our seasonal walks, we get garden groups and tour buses visiting so we need good guides for them,” she said.

The gardens, recently taken over by Noosa Council from SEQwater, are undergoing some additions, including a new propagation area.

"A gambling funds grant and help from council has made the propagation facility possible or we'd still be selling our propagated plants for until the cows come home,” Ms Brownlee quipped.

"Monies raised from selling plants at three Father's Day plant fair events were matched by the fund.

"We are now working closely with council to have the propagation facility up and running in the Gardens within the next month.”

Ms Brownlee said she hoped to update signage around the gardens, given their diversity.