Taking the winter plunge really pays off with NAC

The Miller girls - Amy, Sally, Erin and Brooke are benefitting from swimming through winter.

AT 5.30AM weekdays and 7am Saturdays and Sundays, the steam is billowing off the heated water into the lights as another day of training and imparting swim skills begins for the coaching staff.

There at the Noosa Aquatic Centre, squads of youngsters of all abilities are rising to the challenge of swimming through winter.

NAC learn to swim supervisor Rita Montague said the learn-to-swim families needed to realise the benefits of continuing swimming all year-round.

"Consistency is the key to improving kids' swimming technique and building their strength and endurance in the water,” she said.

"But these skills can diminish quickly when kids take an extended break from the water, whether new to swimming or even those with some experience. By the time they return in the summer months, it takes time to build their performance and confidence back up.”

Anthony and Rose Miller said their four daughters - Amy, Sally, Erin and Brooke - were becoming more competent swimmers with each lesson, since first taking to the water in 2007.

"Stopping is not an option - swimming is too important, a skill that could save their life,” MrMiller said.

"From six months of age our daughters have been swimming year round at the NAC, this makes them very strong swimmers.”

