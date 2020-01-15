'Daggy' Noosa shopfront set for major revamp

The Thomas St shop front in Noosaville looks set for Noosa Council approval.

The Thomas St shop front in Noosaville looks set for Noosa Council approval.

A PLAN to take Thomas St from the tired old 1980s style of shopfront into a more contemporary look and feel looks set to receive council approval.

The application to change a 1987 approval to include a restaurant rather than retail area, as well as retrospectively approving an extra 29 square metres of floor space, received unanimous backing from Noosa Council's general committee meeting on Monday.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson said it was good to see an upgrade of this development.

"It reminds me of the Tourism Noosa 'Refresh Noosa' program which aims to encourage resort unit owners to invest in keeping their resorts in Noosa updated," Cr Jackson said.

"That is actually part of Tourism Noosa's value over volume strategy, which is about attracting visitors to Noosa who pay more, rather than more visitors."

She said it was important for this refresh process to include other services like restaurants and retail to keep up to date to attract appropriate customers.

"I think these old buildings along Thomas St basically have a lot of the same problems as a lot of the old resorts built in the '80s," Cr Jackson said.

"They are getting old and out of date and they look a bit daggy, so it's great to see this initiative to improve Thomas St precinct and I think that's more up to keeping with what was developing along the Gympie Tce area."

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie thanked the council planners for working in with the developers on this application so the additions are "in keeping with the look and feel of the area" as well as a visual improvement.

Cr Jess Glasgow said these upgrade even included shop-top living and would "invigorate the street for another 10 years".

A council report said the application also requires an infrastructure agreement to allow a financial contribution in lieu of a shortfall of two onsite carparking spaces.

Council's ordinary meeting on Thursday should see the application approved.