Talent shines at Noosaville State School

TALENTED: Some of the prize-winning performers from Noosaville State School's talent quest.

THE next superstars could be among us as Noosaville State School announced the winners of its talent quest last week.

More than 40 students vied for the opportunity to compete in the finals of the junior and senior sections of Noosaville's Got Talent.

Noosaville State School deputy principal Alasdair Scott said the range of acts on show made for some every entertaining performances.

"Vocalists, dancers, comedy acts, and magicians were amongst the excited duos, groups and soloists that graced the stage for the past two months,” Mr Scott said.

"Audiences packed the school hall daily to watch their friends perform.

"The talent search was made even more exciting with prizes generously donated by music@noosa, Officeworks and SportsPower of Noosaville, and the school's P&C.”

Mr Scott congratulated the winners and said the students couldn't wait to perform again next year.

"Congratulations to Zara, Jude, Alison, Brandon and Mikayla, Zoe and Willow, and Holly and Lacey who took out the prizes in this year's Noosaville's Got Talent,” he said.

"Noosaville State School students are already planning their acts for next year.”