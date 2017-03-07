Talented Jamison sings her way to mentorship program

Lake Macdonald 15-year-old Jamison Kehl has been selected as one of 10 young women to take part in Big Sky Girls.

A MENTORING program to help young women in regional areas shine has Lake Macdonald girl Jamison Kehl singing.

Jamison has been chosen as one of 10 Queensland teens to take part in new songwriting program, Big Sky Girls, in which talented young ladies will be paired with professional musicians to help boost their musical potential.

Jamison, 15, said she was ecstatic to find out she had been selected for the life-changing opportunity.

"It's pretty crazy,” Jamison said.

"(It felt) a bit surreal for a while there because it's something that's got the potential to kickstart a career that I didn't think I'd ever get the opportunity to have.”

The audition process asked girls aged 15 to 25 to send in an original song and a cover to be reviewed by a panel.

Jamison's original song captured the judges with its heartfelt story.

Amber Macpherson

"The original was written in memory of my grandfather, who passed away in 2011, who left me a very challenging gift of a foal before he died,” Jamison said.

"I still have her (the horse) to this day - I've trained her all by myself and she's my best friend and my memory of my grandfather.

"When I found out that song got me in, and the head of Sony picked it, it was quite emotional.”

Jamison has always loved performing and can't wait to get started with the first workshop later this month.

"I've been singing before I knew lyrics.

"I used to sing my own words to mum when I was about three,” she said.

Check out facebook.com/ JamisonKehlMusic to listen to her original song The Meadow.