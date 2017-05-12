Talented Jamison to start off a great day at Fusion Fest

TALENTED: Jamison Kehl will play at the Cooroy Fusion Festival on Saturday from 9.30am.

YOUNG talent will grace the Fusion Festival stage this weekend, with Noosa District Year 11 student Jamison Kehl to sing and play on the main stage from 9.30am.

Jamison has recently undertaken a mentoring program, where she was given the opportunity to work with some of the best musicians and producers in the country and craft her musical talents with support and guidance.

Jamison said she hopes to "see some familiar faces” and encourages her peers and supporters to be in the audience.

The Cooroy Fusion Festival will take over the main street of the hinterland town this Saturday, with dozens of free activities sure to entertain.

The top of town hosts beautiful blooms in the CWA Hall with Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society's annual Mother's Day Orchid Show.

The Butter Factory Arts Centre will host exhibitions, including a Mother's Day card making workshop, plus a pottery class, body art, face painting, jumping castle and an animal farm.

In the library you can meet local authors, discover virtual reality, watch tai chi demonstrations and more.

In the main festival area, entertainment will be pumping all day long in the Bendigo Bank Entertainment Marquee with the likes of the high school bands, Ian Hawkins, Sambazzy, Cherry Ripes, Claptomaniacs and Annie J and Fusion, plus a wildlife experience.

Try your hand, or feet, at Dart Ball, have a taste of the hinterland with local produce displays, and see what goes down at the Cooroora Woodworkers open day.