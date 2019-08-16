Talented teen to make muster debut

Noosa singer Sari Abbott is set to make her Gympie Music Muster debut as part of the Gympie Muster Talent Search 2019.

NOOSA’S Sari Abbott is preparing to make her Gympie Music Muster debut next weekend and she could not be more excited.

The talented 16-year-old will perform as a Gympie Muster Talent Search 2019 finalist.

“I competed in the heats at the Aussie World Shed and there were some pretty cool acts,” Sari said.

“I ended up making it through. It’s going to be so good.”

Sari will play in the semi-finals on the Saturday and if she progresses, will perform in the finals on the Sunday.

Having to shift slightly out of her bluesy/pop comfort zone, Sari has prepared an original song and a Johnny Cash cover for the Muster.

“I’ve had to put a country twang on the songs because it is a country music festival.”

“It’s really different country music. It was good to learn something different.”

As a Sunshine Coast girl, Sari hoped locals attending the Muster would have a chance to cheer her on.

Sari recalled always having a passion for music, brought to life by the gift of a guitar.

“I’ve always been in love with music. I used to just sing and then dad bought me a guitar. I fell in love with the sound,” she said.

Sari said performing with a guitar allows her to be creative in her musical process.

“You can really make it your own.”

“When you perform you can change it up or make it an acoustic version.”

“What I love about music is you can express your ideas through telling everyone your story.”

She described her current Cole Clark guitar as her musical companion.

“That guitar, she’s gone everywhere with me.”

The talented youngster is no stranger to performing as a regular finalist at Noosa’s Busking Championships and gigs across the Sunshine Coast. She also made it through three rounds of auditions for The Voice Australia in 2013.

Sari had the opportunity to play at Byron Bay’s Bluesfest 2019 in the Byron Music Tent and recorded her original music with Jampot Studios.

Her dreams after the Muster are to continue busking with her sights set on attending the ACMA in Tamworth and releasing an EP in 2020.

Gympie Music Muster runs from August 22—25.

Locals keens to follow Sari’s journey can check out her Instagram @sariabbottmusic