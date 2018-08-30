Talk about bring back the (big) fish, well here it is

WHOPPER: Noosa's Max Kelly, 16, with a monster 200kg grouper he caught while chasing sharks on Saturday morning.

A TEENAGE angler has caught the fish of a lifetime - a 200kg, 2m long grouper in the Noosa River.

Noosa District State High School student Max Kelly was chasing sharks in the popular fishing hole on Saturday morning when he snared the giant underwater monster.

Max, 16, and his mates were actually asleep on pylons when the grouper was hooked at 2am.

"I thought it was a shark at first, which is a big adrenaline rush,” Max said.

"I knew it was big, but when it broke the water I was just in shock. It's almost like you stop in time when you catch something like that.”

After a 90minute struggle - through bridges and pontoons - the grouper was caught.

All with just a "cheap and relatively small” set of gear.

"My back was pretty sore from the fight, it was pretty gruesome,” he said.

"I've caught some big fish over the years, but absolutely nothing like this.

"When I got back to school today (Monday) everyone was asking me questions and congratulating me. The fish of a lifetime I think.”

Knowing it was a protected species, Max waited with the fish in the water before it swam off.