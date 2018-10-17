Menu
Login
Tales to tell - USC lecturer Gil Douglas.
Tales to tell - USC lecturer Gil Douglas. Contributed
News

Talking the good talk earns people praise

17th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

A EUMUNDI battle of words for the hearts and minds of Horizon Festival has seen Sunshine Coast academic Gil Douglas talk the talk and walk away with a win.

The University of the Sunshine Coast lecturer impressed in a hard-fought spoken word competition at the Imperial Hotel.

The history and sociology tutor took on some more experienced performance poets and storytellers from across Australia and abroad to claim three awards at the Bunker Spoken Word Series finals.

He claimed the storytelling section and people's choice award while finishing second in the poetry section with a "very character-based, left-field and kooky” poem called Ode to Dyson about a vacuum cleaner.

In the final of the storytelling contest, he found himself competing against USC doctoral student Emily Larkin.

Ms Larkin drew on a story written for her thesis to present a futuristic tale aimed at taking the stigma out of depression.

She finished second behind Mr Douglas.

Bunker Spoken Word Series organiser Dr Nycole Prowse congratulated both entrants.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    News Basket Brigade calls for donations of time, cash and Christmas gifts

    Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

    Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

    News A convoy of four-wheel drive will rasie money for breast cancer

    Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

    Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

    News Local man presented more than $400 to parkinsons support group

    Paddle in Pink brightens Sunday

    Paddle in Pink brightens Sunday

    News Annual BICSUP Paddle in Pink adds splash of colour to Noosa Sound

    Local Partners