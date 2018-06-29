Tall Trees over Cooran today

FOLLOWING its hugely successful streetscape format last year, the 2018 Tall Trees Art Exhibition will stretch from one end of Cooran's King Street to the other, from today through to Sunday.

The exhibition aims to recognise, promote and bring together local artists and the community.

Visitors can meander along and view the work of artists in various mediums in a variety of settings.

Venues over the weekend range from local eclectic coffee shops, private galleries, popular restaurants, social spaces and the open studios of local artists.

The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for artists to share their work in a public space and offer them for sale over the festive weekend to visitors from near and far.

In Cooran's scenic hinterland location, you can immerse yourself in a creative zone with interactive arts and music workshops, an arty story time in the playground, and a separate orchestra performance in the Hall on Saturday afternoon.

"The high quality of work in numerous 2D and 3D mediums produced by local artists is expected to attract a lot of attention from the arts world,” exhibition organiser Mia Hacker said.

"We are proud to see the exhibition establish itself as a must-see event in the southeast Queensland arts calendar.”

The opening night tonight at 6pm features a meet and greet with the artists at Hinterland Restaurant, with an after-party to get under way at adjacent The Blue Chair Gallery.

All are welcome to attend and meet the artists.

Delicious food and drinks will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner from various locations throughout the village over the exhibition weekend, including gluten free and vegan options.

Visit www.talltreesart. com for more details.