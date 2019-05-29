Model slammed for racy bikini claim

Then she turns around to reveal her skimpy bikini, twiddling with the barely-there straps.

An Aussie bikini and fitness model has been slammed for sharing a video of her "cellulite" - as fans accuse her of not actually having any.

Tammy Hembrow shared a short clip with her 9.4 million followers where she wiggled her booty for the camera in a tiny lilac string bikini.

But the mum-of-two's caption has left fans completely confused after she said: "Nuthinnnnn wrong with a lil cellulite ladies! Most of us have it."

Despite the obvious body positive message she was sending, many have slammed the post because they can't see any cellulite on her booty.

"Typical, humble it with cellulite even if we know that's not what ur trying to show," one fan wrote.

"Cellulite??? Don't see any here," another said.

While one declared there "ain't noooo cellulite in sight".

Others simply said: "What cellulite."

In the video she poses from behind, putting her booty in front of the camera.

There were also a lot of the shrug emojis posted, illustrating fans confusion over Tammy's words not matching her image.

However, not everyone hated the post, with some praising the high-profile influencer for "keeping it real" with her followers.

Tammy Hembrow is a popular Australian fitness Instagram star.

"Yessss! We all have it and should all embrace it, you look amazing," one fan wrote.

"Thanks for keeping it real girl," another agreed.

One commented: "I love you don't edit and you're so real!!"

While another thanked Tammy for being "real about her body" saying it "makes me feel better".

Some even saw the funny side, saying they hoped their cellulite looked like Tammy's.

"I know you're joking about having cellulite," a fan scoffed

"Wish my cellulite looked like hers ay ladies can I get an amen," one person teased.

She is a mum to four-year-old son Wolf, and two-year-old daughter, Saskia.

TAMMY'S CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS

The Perth local is no stranger to controversy when it comes to sharing images of herself in bikinis.

Last week she was criticised for wearing a "naked" bikini - a swimsuit with clear straps - by fans who urged Tammy to remember she's a mum.

"U re a mother," someone wrote, suggesting she shouldn't be sharing such revealing pictures.

However, Tammy - who has a four-year-old son, Wolf, and two-year-old daughter, Saskia, - quickly clapped back.

"Woah I forgot thx for telling me," she remarked.

Last year the popular blogger made global headlines when she was papped being stretchered out of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party in LA.

More recently she caused concern when a video of her slumped over in a chair emerged during a visit to California for the festival Coachella.

She also created confusion at the start of the year with a bikini photo that had a weird optical illusion in it.

It had initially sparked fierce debate because fans accused Tammy of photoshopping the image until she pointed out the curve in the pool tiles she was sitting on.

