Tap, tap. Who's there? Eumundi Lager

MASTER chef, fishing expert and TV presenter Andrew "Phippsy” Phipps's bar/restaurant ZZ Taps has added another 'tap'.
A very important tap.
It's the one that will pour the first, light gold "angels' tears on your tongue” Eumundi Lager, into frosty glasses in Noosa.
"I was looking for a good draught beer for our bar,” Phippsy said.
"I wanted something different and unique.
"When I heard about Eumundi Lager making a comeback I just jumped at the chance.”
Phippsy said he supported Eumundi Lager more than 20 years ago when it started being brewed at Eumundi "and I want to support it again now”.
So Lions brewer Jimmy Hollars dropped into ZZ Taps to tap the keg on Wednesday - and the golden brew flowed.
"I managed to get a hold of keg number 4 from the brewery,” Phippsy said.
"I'll be the first to have Eumundi Lager on tap here in Noosa.”
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.