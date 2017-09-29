34°
Tap, tap. Who's there? Eumundi Lager

TASTY: Head barman Nathan, left, with Phippsy, and ZZ Taps customers.
by Alan Lander

MASTER chef, fishing expert and TV presenter Andrew "Phippsy” Phipps's bar/restaurant ZZ Taps has added another 'tap'.

A very important tap.

It's the one that will pour the first, light gold "angels' tears on your tongue” Eumundi Lager, into frosty glasses in Noosa.

"I was looking for a good draught beer for our bar,” Phippsy said.

"I wanted something different and unique.

"When I heard about Eumundi Lager making a comeback I just jumped at the chance.”

Phippsy said he supported Eumundi Lager more than 20 years ago when it started being brewed at Eumundi "and I want to support it again now”.

So Lions brewer Jimmy Hollars dropped into ZZ Taps to tap the keg on Wednesday - and the golden brew flowed.

"I managed to get a hold of keg number 4 from the brewery,” Phippsy said.

"I'll be the first to have Eumundi Lager on tap here in Noosa.”

