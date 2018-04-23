Taplin relay triumph for Noosa Heads at Aussies

SURF LIFESAVING: The Noosa Heads open female Taplin relay team capped an almost-perfect season by clinching the national title at Perth on Saturday.

Lana Rogers, Jordan Mercer and Electra Outram combined to win one of surf sport's top accolades, in an all-Sunshine Coast podium featuring Maroochydore and Alexandra Headland.

The trio swept all before them during the Ocean6 series, winning each round of the summer campaign, before a rare defeat at the state championships.

But they struck back in the season finale.

"We had to win the last one ... we got that adrenalin rush back in us and had to win the last one,” Rogers said during an afternoon in which she also snared the Australian ironwoman crown.

Mercer, the 2015/2016 Ironwoman Series champion, was shedding tears.

"I don't even feel silly being emotional about it because it truly does mean the world to me,” she said.

"To give back to our surf club with a Taplin win is the greatest thing we can do for them.”

"Honestly, a heartfelt thank you for everything they have done for us and to my teammates Lana and Electra, this will go down in history as one of my proudest sporting moments on sand.

"To share it with girls who I know put in so much hard work at training ... we truly, truly deserve it.”

Young gun Outram said she was determined to do her bit for the team.

"It was fantastic, I just didn't want to let these girls down.”

Coach Darren Mercer has won two Australian ironman titles himself but was also feeling the moment.

"It's pretty emotional. The girls got six from six (in the Ocean6) and then they didn't have a great State so to turn it around and get a victory at Aussies against everyone at their best is fantastic,” he said.

"Jordy set it up in the ski, Lana held them in that swim and Electra's board ... she's done so many events this weekend and for her to pull that board paddle out was pretty amazing.

"It was a perfect team race and they do it for each other.”

Noosa Heads finished the carnival in 10th place overall.

Maroochydore were the Sunshine Coast's best placed club in fourth place, behind the overall winner, Northcliffe.