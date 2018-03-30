Tapping into a cleaner future

A FURTHER eight tap water refill stations are to be rolled out across Noosa shire in coming months.

A campaign, Back to Tap, run by Unitywater and Noosa Council, is urging residents to refill their water bottle rather than buy another one, in a bid to help reduce plastic waste and litter in the shire, as well as help protect marine life in our waterways.

Plastic in waterways is now at global crisis levels.

The shire already has refill stations at Noosa National Park's First Point, Hastings Street at the end of Park Road, and a further two along Gympie Terrace in Noosaville, Councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

"We will soon be installing eight more stations - two at Tewantin, a further one at Noosaville and at Noosa Heads, plus (one each in) in Cooroy, Peregian Beach, Pomona and Cooran,” Cr Jurisevic said.

Unitywater Chief Executive George Theo said one of the simplest ways to prevent and reduce the consumption of plastic waste was through behavioural change.

"We're passionate about tackling the global issue of plastic waste on a local level and that's why we're introducing these refill stations,” Mr Theo said.

"In 2016 we established a regional reference group to address the issue of plastic waste across our community.

"As a group, we identified that one of the easiest ways to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic water bottles is by providing a reliable source of clean, fresh drinking water at key public places.

"We're very pleased to be working with council to make it easier for people to get Back To Tap.”