Tara our Survivor 2017 contestant

STRANDED: Check out how Eumundi's Tara Pitt copes stranded on an island with 23 other castaways in season two of Survivor.

SHE loves glamping, a good feed, rides horses and has never left Australia - meet Tara Pitt from Eumundi, who will be representing our region in this season's series of TV's most ruthless game, Survivor.

The mother-of-three and barrel horse riding champ (and queen of belt bling) made her television debut on Sunday night as one of 24 castaways stranded on an island all competing for the show's $500,000 prize.

Speaking with Noosa News before she left, Tara said leaving her family would be the most difficult part.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster,” she said.

"I have three boys, Jett who is 10, Zai, 8, and Nash, 4.

"I'm certainly not a 'superfan' ... but I did watch last year's,” Tara said.

That was the series in which the Sunshine Coast contestant, Des Quilty, was first to be eliminated - a legacy she hopes not to continue.

So what lured her to apply?

"Every Sunday night I would get excited (to watch the show),” Tara said.

"And I'd say to my husband, I would have so not have done that.

"I was going through my emails one day and there was one that said apply now. I put in the application, went through the process and had three weeks' warning,” she laughed.

Tara had to quickly apply for a passport and choose five things she would pack.

A toothbrush did not make the list.

"I am taking my National Barrel Horse Association t-shirt, blue shorts, swimwear, joggers, a western shirt that I compete in which is all bling bling, and a blingy belt.

"I wish I could take a toothbrush ... and a jacket like a Driza-bone to keep me warm and sheltered from the rain, a hat, a pair of thongs ... my pillow.”

See Tara on Survivor tonight from 7.30pm.