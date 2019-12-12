Tarantino drops massive Kill Bill news

Kill Bill fans rejoice: director Quentin Tarantino has offered good news about a possible addition to the franchise.

In a discussion with Andy Cohen, the 56-year old director revealed that a third movie may eventually follow Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

"I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," Tarantino said. "We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with (Kill Bill Vol. 3). That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?"

Thurman in Kill Bill: Vol. 2. Picture: AP PicAndrew/Cooper /Miramax/Films

In the first two films, Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, a woman who wakes up from a coma with a mission to destroy the assassins who betrayed her. Thurman received Golden Globe nominations for her performances in both the 2003 and 2004 films.

"I didn't just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. (The character) doesn't deserve that," Tarantino explained. "The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards."

Tarantino also revealed that fans won't get a movie from him before Kill Bill: Vol. 3.

"What I did when I wrote Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood was, normally I finish a script and we go and we open up offices, but I had more to do," the director said. "I had more stuff in me. So I pulled it off and I wrote a play and then I wrote a five-episode TV series."

"To some degree or another, I've kind of written what I'm going to do for the next three years," he added. "And then after that, I'll get around to what the next movie will be."

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.