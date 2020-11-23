Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Boggabilla.
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Boggabilla.
News

‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

Michael Nolan
23rd Nov 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after shots were fired at homes in the Boggabilla overnight.

About 3.30am, officers attached to New England Police District responded to reports of shots fired at five homes during a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Police believe the shootings were targeted attacks.

Crime scenes have been established at homes on Merriwa St, Yeoman St and Racecourse Rd as investigations are under way.

Schools in the area are in lockdown as the offenders remain at large.

Originally published as 'Targeted attack': Shots fired at five homes overnight

editors picks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        Premium Content Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        News Drug charges, weapons possessions and traffic infringement notices were issued after the first night of Noosa Schoolies, where a “crazy” crowd partied on Main Beach.

        Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Premium Content Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Opinion Infrastructure needed as Sunshine, Gold Coasts reach economic crossroads

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Premium Content Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Council News Noosa Council meets behind closed doors to discuss rebuild