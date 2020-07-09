Aussie's close call with London crane crush

A CRANE collapse which saw one woman die and sent shockwaves through London has left Tasmanian Bridget Teirney shocked and unable to access her nearby apartment.

According to BBC News the 20m crane fell at a house development in Bow, London on July 8.

Witness to the crane collapse in London, Bridget Teirney. Picture: BRIDGET TEIRNEY INSTAGRAM

Reports said four people were injured, two of whom were sent to hospital with head injuries. One woman died at the scene on the first floor of a crushed house.

Ms Teirney, a civil engineer living in London, was working from home when the crane over her back fence collapsed at about 2.40pm.

A crane collapse in London which damaged at least two house blocks. Picture: BRIDGET TEIRNEY

Ms Teirney's father Ralph Teirney said he and the family were told of the incident via a group chat on WhatsApp.

"At first there was a sense of excitement thinking it was a drama," Mr Teirney said.

"But when we read more closely, we saw people were trapped and injured and became concerned.

"Then we found out someone in an apartment building had been killed."

Mr Teirney said his daughter had previously complained about the noise on the construction site, adding she was shocked by the newly erected crane's deafening screech and crash.

He said he felt a "huge sense of relief" to know she was safe.

"The crane could have fallen in a different direction onto her place," Mr Teirney said.

Crane behind my building just collapsed in Bow, London. At least one man crushed, crane went through 2 house. pic.twitter.com/pOBF4LcZmc — Bridget Teirney (@bteirney) July 8, 2020

He said Ms Teirney was experiencing an "emotional rollercoaster ride" appearing on several London news outlets and sharing viral video footage on Twitter.

"She's very upset about the death and injuries," he said.

Investigations are ongoing, with Ms Teirney currently sleeping at a nearby school while access to the site of her home remains prohibited.

Mr Teirney said his daughter was no stranger to dealing with workplace risks, having briefed many workers on safety through her civil engineer career.

Ms Teirney previously lived in Burnie, Smithton and Hobart and now works at Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor - a Ugandan charity.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Tassie woman's close call with London crane crush