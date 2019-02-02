Taste of Art to highlight many flavours

COLOURFUL CREATIVITY: Gabi Dick and her artwork, which is entitled The Pond .

FRIENDS Noosa Regional Gallery is presenting its eighth group exhibition, Taste of Art, exclusively showing the work of Sunshine Coast artists, and it opens Friday, February 1.

This annual art prize is a much-anticipated event in the arts calendar, highlighting the Coast's rich and diverse creative talent, supporting and promoting local artists and providing a unique opportunity to have their artwork exhibited in the Noosa Regional Gallery.

Friends' president Narelle Cameron said the significant number of entries received indicated the importance of local artist exhibitions.

"The high-calibre artworks of 97 Sunshine Coast artists will be exhibited in the Noosa Regional Gallery,” Ms Cameron said.

"I think this reinforces that there is indeed a desire in our artistic community to see more art exhibitions showcasing local talent.

"I am certain that both locals and tourists visiting the gallery will absolutely love the art on display”.

The exhibition sees significant support by the Noosa business community, with the art prizes being provided by Rococo Bistro Noosa, Platinum Tax Solutions and Noosa Shores Resort.

The official opening is on tonight from 6-8pm, featuring guest speaker Hamish Sawyer, the gallery curator at the Caloundra Regional Gallery.

A bar, cash only, will be available at the event.