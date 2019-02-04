Taste the flavours of Greece

NOOSA'S newest Greek restaurant officially opened last Friday and brought with it a taste Santorini to our shores.

A Greek food affair of souvlaki, moussaka and baklava as well as lesser known traditional dishes is what you can expect on the menu at Santorini.

You'd be mistaken for thinking you were on the famous Greek island as you look out across the river while sitting amongst the blue and white decor.

Aiming to treat locals to traditional Greek flavours owner Carlos Vanselow said he was excited to bring something new to Noosa.

"Everything is homemade and we have Greek chefs and Greek front of house,” Mr Vanselow said

"All the food looks like it is something mum and dad could have cooked.”

He said his chefs were passionate about the cuisine and had years of experience.

"They love cooking and they put on music out the back, it's such a vibe.”

Family and close friends were invited to a soft opening on Thursday evening and Mr Vanselow said their first weekend of trade was fully booked.

"We were booked out for the first few days. We had good food and happy people.”

The restaurant offers takeaway and are open for traditional family-style share lunches on Sundays. They also serve a selection of Greek wine.

Santorini is open for lunch and dinner daily and will serve breakfast from 7.30am on weekends.

To book a table call 54556688 or visit their website or Facebook page.